Republican Security Corps (CRS) officers secure the area in central Paris on August 12, 2023, after a security alert prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower, France's most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year. Police bomb disposal experts arrived on the scene following an alarm, AFP learned from the monument's operating company (Sete), confirming a report by BFMTV and visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Foto: Miguel Medina