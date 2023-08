Ukrainian forces continue making tactical gains in Zaporizhia. They are now geolocated immediately outside of Verbove. 2.7 km further east of their previous assessed position.



looks like UAF fought down the road at 36TYT 21347 59105 to bypass the ditch and dragon's teeth. https://t.co/xdFmunXoRr pic.twitter.com/SSvZgjdr84