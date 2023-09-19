Mullu ööl vastu 24. veebruari teatas Venemaa riigipea Vladimir Putin sissetungist Ukrainasse. Pärast seda kui Ukraina lõi tagasi pealetungi Kiievile, on lahingute kese kandunud Donbassi ja Lõuna-Ukrainasse.

 Postimees kajastab 573. sõjapäeva sündmusi allolevas blogis.

Facebook
Comments