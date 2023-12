Hiina piirab negatiivseid kommentaare majanduse osas, et suurendada usaldust valitsusse

JISHISHAN, Dec. 25, 2023 A flag-raising ceremony is held at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. Primary and secondary schools in the quake-hit areas of Jishishan started to resume classes on Monday after a safety check. (Credit Image: © Chen Bin/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

