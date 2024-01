Nepal s Buddha Boy arrested on charges of rape and forceful disappearance Dubbed as Little Buddha or the Buddha Boy- Ram Lal Bomjan- Nepals controversial spiritual leader arrested in charge of rape, forceful disappearance is presented before media during a press conference held by Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal in Kathmandu. Believed to be reincarnation of Gautam Buddha, Bomjan 34 came to the attention of the public in 2005 after he claimed of meditating for months without foods, water or sleep. Soon after his meditation was over he set up ashrams in Bara, Sarlahi, Sindhupalchowk and Sindhuli Districts. Copyright: xSubashxShresthax

Foto: IMAGO/Subash Shrestha