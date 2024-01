January 14, 2024, St. Petersburg, Russia: Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party Boris Nadezhdin seen speaking during a press conference at his headquarters in St. Petersburg. Boris Nadezhdin, a candidate in the presidential elections from the Civil Initiative 2024 party against the current President Vladimir Putin, held a meeting with his supporters in St. Petersburg, talking about his presidential program and answering people’s questions. (Credit Image: © Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Foto: Artem Priakhin