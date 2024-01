Passengers board an ICE highspeed train at the main railway station in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on early January 24, 2024, on the first day of a six-day train drivers' strike. The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) stage their longest-ever walkout with a six-day strike, escalating a dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn over pay and working hours. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

Foto: THOMAS KIENZLE