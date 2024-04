Russia Orsk Floods 8662955 16.04.2024 A view shows a flood-damaged street in the Old Town district after the flood peak has passed in Orsk, Orenburg Region, Russia. Russian authorities report that water levels have receded from the city and clean-up operations have begun in some areas to remove the aftermath of the flooding. Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik Orsk Orenburg region Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxESTxLTUxLATxNORxSWExDENxNEDxPOLxUKxONLY Copyright: xVladimirxAstapkovichx

