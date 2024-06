Ukraina süütas Lõuna-Venemaa suurima naftatöötlemistehase põlema

Ukraine allegedly struck three fuel facilities in Russia with drones overnight on 6 June - refineries in Novoshakhtinsk and Slavyansk-na-Kubani, and a depot near Stary Oskol.https://t.co/HMhmSQDzpz

📹 Novoshakhtinsk refinery, by TG/Astra pic.twitter.com/8MrcWcl8n0