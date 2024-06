Kreml tahab Ukrainat abistanud baleriini eluks ajaks vangikongi pista

Russian Bolshoi Ballet's former prima ballerina Olga Smirnova rehearses in a studio at the Dutch National Opera, in Amsterdam, on May 13, 2022. - Prima ballerina Olga Smirnova quit the Bolshoi last month to join the Dutch National Ballet, after saying she was against the war "with all the fibres of my soul". (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

Foto: John Thys