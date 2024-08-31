2022. aasta 24. veebruaril teatas Venemaa riigipea Vladimir Putin sissetungist Ukrainasse. Pärast seda kui Ukraina lõi tagasi pealetungi Kiievile, on lahingute kese kandunud Ida- ja Lõuna-Ukrainasse.

 Postimees kajastab 920. sõjapäeva sündmusi allolevas blogis.

