BLOGI ⟩ 972. sõjapäev Ukrainas: Budanov: juba homme on esimesi Põhja-Korea sõdureid oodata Kurskisse (1)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean soldiers march in formation during a military parade marking the ruling party congress, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un’s defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Foto: 朝鮮通信社/AP