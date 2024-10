ÕIGLUSE HAAMER Ukraina kauplust pommitanud Vene piloot tapeti kodulinnas vasaralöökidega

Russia: Dmitry Golenkov, squadron chief of staff and Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber pilot at the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment (unit 33310, Shaykovka Airbase) has been assassinated in Suponevo near Bryansk by Ukraine's GUR military intelligence via recruited agent(s). https://t.co/8g0vPeGjNO pic.twitter.com/Svy8jxasdv