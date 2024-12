(FILES) A key box protected by a numerical code is located in the street near the front door of an apartment building, for seasonal rental, airbnb, in the characteristic Trastevere district in the historic center of Rome,on November 19, 2024. Key boxes are used by landlords for vacation apartments. This allows the landlord to organize the arrival of guests flexibly without having to be on site in person.

Foto: ANDREAS SOLARO