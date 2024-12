TOPSHOT - France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) walks with US president-elect Donald Trump (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) after a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024. Trump makes his first international trip since his election win, preparing for a day of intense diplomacy before attending the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame cathedral restored after the 2019 fire. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

