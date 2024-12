Süüria pealinnas vallandusid pärast jõulukuuse põlema pistmist kristlaste protestid

“Raise, raise your cross” and “Suqaylabiyah we are with you to death” were some of the chants by protestors in the Christian neighborhoods of Bab Touma and Bab Sharki in Damascus last night.



Context: Foreign fighters burned a Christmas tree in the city of Suqaylabiyah, a… pic.twitter.com/gVhEu5NqVc

Ibrahim

إبراهيم

الأصيل

IbrahimAlAssil

December