Aserbaidžaanist Tšetšeeniasse teel olnud reisilennuk kukkus Kasahstanis alla

⚠️#BREAKING: #Azerbaijan Airlines E190 Crashes in #Kazakhstan, Survivors Reported



A tragic aviation incident unfolded today as Azerbaijan Airlines Flight #J28243, an Embraer E190AR registered (4K-AZ65)carrying 72 people, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The flight was en route… pic.twitter.com/QZG3yBcSBh

Abdul

khabir

jamily

December