Leht: USA pakub Ukrainale maavarade eest pikaajalist rahasüsti

February 14, 2025, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: U.S Vice President JD Vance, 2nd left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, right, listen during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference, February 14, 2025 In Munich, Germany. (Credit Image: © Freddie Everett/U.S State/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)

Foto: Freddie Everett/U.S State