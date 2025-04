epaselect epa12014822 Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, participate during a demonstration on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 06 April 2025. Bolsonaro, criminally prosecuted for coup d'état, said during a crowded demonstration he called in the city of Sao Paulo, that he is being persecuted as happened with Donald Trump, in the United States, and Marine Le Pen, in France. EPA/Isaac Fontana

Foto: Isaac Fontana