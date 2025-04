Diners place their orders at the Trump Burger restaurant in Bellville, Texas, on April 19, 2025. It is lunchtime at a Texas eatery called Trump Burger and diners are enjoying fast food and the frenetic first 100 days of their president's second term. Trump is everywhere in this joint with a dozen tables -- in cardboard cutouts of the man eking out his trademark forced smile, on banners from the 2024 campaign, and on hats and T-shirts displayed for sale. It is a franchise of a company with four such Trump-themed outlets in Texas and no equal anywhere else in America. The chain is not linked to the Trump Organization. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Foto: Ronaldo Schemidt