Kaluga, Russia ❗

Arson 🛢️🔥🔥🔥💨

Rosgvardia vehicles burned in Kaluga! The fire occurred late in the evening on May 12 on Tulskaya Street. According to Pro-Kremlin media 'MASH', a young woman burned five Rosgvardiya cars, preliminarily, on the orders of scammers, in order to… pic.twitter.com/BHWKxvRuRz