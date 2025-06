Kaks aastat tünni kaant kaela ümber tassinud karu päästeti piinast

BEAR STUCK: A black bear who got its head stuck in a plastic lid and wore it around his neck for two years is now free after wildlife biologists in Montmorency County removed it from the animal, according to the Michigan DNR.



— UpNorthLive News (@upnorthlive) June 18, 2025