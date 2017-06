Jaapan võitleb dementsusega kaasnevate hädadega

In this picture taken on January 10, 2017, Kanemasa Ito (L) feeds his dementia-stricken wife Kimiko at their house in Kawasaki. One of the world's most rapidly aging and long-lived societies, Japan is at the forefront of an impending global healthcare crisis. Authorities are bracing for a dementia timebomb and their approach could shape policies well beyond its borders. / AFP PHOTO / BEHROUZ MEHRI / TO GO WITH Japan-society-ageing-dementia,FEATURE by Natsuko FUKUE

|

FOTO: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP