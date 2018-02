Video grab of the moment motorway traffic was brought to a standstill after a herd of ELEPHANTS crossed the road.See SWNS story SWTRUNK; The family - including a number of baby elephants - wandered on to the highway on its way to the forest. They all collected on the four-lane route after the babies struggled to get over the barricades, leaving baffled drivers with no choice but to wait. The video was taken by motorist Jitendra Tiwari who was travelling on Highway 33 in Ramgarh in Jharkhand state in India on Wednesday.

FOTO: Newslions / SWNS.com/Newslions / SWNS.com