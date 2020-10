Minsk kehtestab vastusanktsioonid EL-i viisapiirangutele

Opposition supporters carry the former white-red-white flag of Belarus as they march during a rally to protest the country's presidential inauguration in Minsk on September 27, 2020. - Belarus police on September 27 arrested dozens of people during an opposition march days after the strongman president staged a secret inauguration. The opposition movement calling for an end to the president authoritarian regime has kept up a wave of large-scale demonstrations every Sunday since his disputed win of an August 9 election. (Photo by - / TUT.BY / AFP)

FOTO: -/AFP