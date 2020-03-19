Euroopa Komisjonis nakatus esimene tippjuht

Euroopa Komisjonist tuli esimene kõrgetasemeline koroonanakatumise teade: ELi ja Ühendkuningriigi tulevikusuhte kõnelusi juhtiv Michel Barnier teatas oma diagnoosist.
«Tahaksin teid informeerida, et mu COVID-19 test oli positiivne,» kirjutas 69-aastane Barnier Twitterisse. «Mul läheb hästi ja tuju on hea. Ma järgin kõiki vajaminevaid juhtnööre, nagu ka mu meeskond»
Lisaks pöördus prantslasest tippametnik kõigi teiste praegu koroonaviirust põdevate ja isolatsioonis olevate inimeste poole: «Me tuleme sellest koos läbi.»
I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.