N, 19.03.2020
  • Euroopa Komisjonis nakatus esimene tippjuht
Michel Barnier

FOTO: Virginia Mayo / AP / Scanpix

Euroopa Komisjonist tuli esimene kõrgetasemeline koroonanakatumise teade: ELi ja Ühendkuningriigi tulevikusuhte kõnelusi juhtiv Michel Barnier teatas oma diagnoosist.

«Tahaksin teid informeerida, et mu COVID-19 test oli positiivne,» kirjutas 69-aastane Barnier Twitterisse. «Mul läheb hästi ja tuju on hea. Ma järgin kõiki vajaminevaid juhtnööre, nagu ka mu meeskond»

Lisaks pöördus prantslasest tippametnik kõigi teiste praegu koroonaviirust põdevate ja isolatsioonis olevate inimeste poole: «Me tuleme sellest koos läbi.»

